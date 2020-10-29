Missing Person Located at Bryce Canyon

October 23, 2020 – Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd 2020 missing person Mark Langenbach was located by Search and Rescue teams along the Under-the-Rim trail near Yellow Creek. A helicopter crew transported him to the Visitor Center area for a medical assessment and to be reunited with his family.

We want to thank the many agencies that cooperated as a part of the past two days’ Search and Rescue operation and helped to successfully locate Mark Langenbach. These include the Garfield County Sheriff and Search and Rescue Team, Utah Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol, Kane and Sevier County Sheriffs, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the Bureau of Land Management, Bryce Canyon staff, and staff from both Zion and Capitol Reef national parks.

We also want to thank the public for their concern and assistance in helping to spread our request for information.

With overnight temperatures already at freezing and forecasted to drop even lower with a possibility of snow by Sunday night, park and other agency staff feel great relief at the successful conclusion of this search tonight.

Source: NPS