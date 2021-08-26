Missing Person Recovered below the Rim near Yavapai Point in Grand Canyon National Park

August 25, 2021 – Grand Canyon, AZ-On Monday, August 23, National Park Service personnel located a body below Yavapai Point following a multi-day search and rescue operation.

Park rangers recovered the body which was located approximately 430 ft. below the rim. The body was transported to the rim and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi.

Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around July 19, 2021 and abandoned his personal vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No additional information is available at this time.

Source: NPS