The National Park Service is conducting a search for a missing person within Grand Canyon National Park.

Michael Legus, 39, of Tooele, UT was reported missing Tuesday, October 31 by a friend. He was last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim at approximately 12:15 pm. Legus is described as 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with brown/gray hair, and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Levi’s jeans.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and ask anyone who may have seen or talked to Michael Legus to please contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009. A missing persons investigation is on-going. No further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS