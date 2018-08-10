Fire fighters successfully completed a full containment line on the Moccasin Mesa Fire on Thursday, August 9. This lightning caused fire began Saturday, August 4, 2018, and quickly grew to 185 acres, as it burned through pinon and juniper fuels. Air resources played a key role in fire fighting efforts in the first two days of the fire, which allowed fire fighters to safely engage the fire on the ground on Monday. Fire fighters maintained the acreage through the week, even with high temperatures and moderate fire behavior. Though there were once again high temperatures and substantial winds yesterday, there were no heat related issues, and there were no injuries or other incidents related to the fire over the course of the week. The fire has been transferred from the Durango Type 3 Incident Command Team to Mesa Verde National Park. National Park Service and County resources are still working together on the incident. Smoke may still be visible for a few weeks after the fire; however, Mesa Verde fire crews will continue to monitor the burned area.

During the fire, none of the park’s services were affected. The B Cut Parking Lot (the large parking lot near Park Point) is expected to reopen Friday afternoon. Please continue to use caution around the B Cut Parking Lot as there will be still be heavy traffic in this area until the parking lot reopens. Please continue to allow fire personnel to have right of way, and remember drones are prohibited in Mesa Verde National Park.

Source: NPS