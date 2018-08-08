Update August 8, 2018

Fire fighting efforts continue on the Moccasin Mesa Fire, which is now 50% contained and remains at 185 acres. This lightning caused fire began Saturday, August 4, 2018. The Durango Type 3 Incident Command Team remains in command of the fire. There are 96 resources from multiple agencies, including National Park Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, US Forest Service, State, and County working together on the incident. Fire fighters will continue to improve containment line and perform “mop up” operations today. Even though yesterday’s temperatures where in the mid to upper 90s, there have been no heat related issues, and there have been no injuries or other incidents related to the fire.

Advertisement Topography and weather conditions remain the two greatest challenges fire fighters face on this fire. The southern part of the fire transects a steep tributary of School Section Canyon, and mop up of this area will be a primary focus for today’s efforts. Weather conditions remain hot and dry with low relative humidity, however cooler temperatures are expected to begin tomorrow. Fire officials recognize the significance of the cultural and natural landscape of the park and tribal lands and are working closely with resource advisors to ensure minimal impact to the area. The park is open! Services on Chapin Mesa are not impacted, however, the B Cut Parking Lot (the large parking lot near Park Point) remains closed to support fire resources. Please do not stop in the roadway, allow fire personnel to have right of way, and remember drones are prohibited in Mesa Verde National Park. Please also use caution around the B Cut Parking Lot as there is heavy traffic in this area. The smoky conditions in the park are due to the fires in California and also the Plateau Fire near Dolores, Colorado.

August 7, 2018

The lightning caused Moccasin Mesa Fire remains at 185 acres. This fire began Saturday, August 4, 2018 as a result of a lighting storm the previous evening. Growth on the fire progressed rapidly on Saturday, burning in pinon and juniper fuels, but the use of air resources on August 4 and 5 allowed for fire fighters to safely engage the fire on the ground on Monday, August 6. Command of the fire remains under the Durango Type 3 Incident Command Team. There are 117 resources from multiple agencies, including National Park Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, US Forest Service, State, and County working together on the incident. The fire is 10% contained, and today’s objectives are to build additional containment line, maintaining a full suppression, direct attack strategy, and begin “mop up” operations. Air resources continue to support ground operations. There have been no injuries or other incidents related to the fire.

The park is open. Services on Chapin Mesa are not impacted, however, the B Cut Parking Lot (the large parking lot near Park Point) is closed in order to support fire resources. Please do not stop in the roadway, allow fire personnel to have right of way, and remember drones are prohibited in Mesa Verde National Park. Please also use caution around the B Cut Parking Lot as there is heavy traffic in this area.

Source: NPS