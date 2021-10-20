Mojave National Preserve Road Repairs

Expect Road Crews and Truck Traffic on Ivanpah, Lanfair, and Black Canyon Roads

October 15, 2021 – Barstow, CA — The National Park Service will begin repairs on three roads in Mojave National Preserve in late October. The work will take place on Ivanpah, Lanfair, and Black Canyon roads. Visitors and inholding residents in the preserve may encounter trucks carrying rock aggregate material and road crews working in the area, which may cause short delays for motorists.

Road base aggregate will be hauled into the preserve and placed on the existing road surface to improve their drivability. The specially designed material is cohesive to resist erosion and “wash-boarding.” More than 400 truckloads of aggregate will be imported at a rate of 5 to 6 trucks per day from a quarry in South Las Vegas. The preserve’s road crew will place, grade, and compact the material. The work will be done Monday to Thursday, which will avoid delays on weekends. The NPS expects to complete this project by mid-March. Working in the winter helps protect desert tortoise, which are underground during the cold season.

Please plan accordingly and exercise caution on these roads as there will large truck traffic and possible delays.