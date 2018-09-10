This Sunday September 16th 2018 at 1:00pm I will be speaking to the Morongo Basin Historical Society about writing this blog.

I will speak about many of the blogs that I have written over the years.  My allotted time is relatively short, under 30 minutes but I will be there afterwards to speak with interested parties.  It may be indoors or outdoors based on attendance and weather.

Advertisement

The historical society is located at:

632 N. Landers Lane Landers, CA 92285
http://www.mbhs.net/index.html
760-364-2000

Take It Easy,
Mojave (Jeff)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here