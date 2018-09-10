This Sunday September 16th 2018 at 1:00pm I will be speaking to the Morongo Basin Historical Society about writing this blog.
I will speak about many of the blogs that I have written over the years. My allotted time is relatively short, under 30 minutes but I will be there afterwards to speak with interested parties. It may be indoors or outdoors based on attendance and weather.
The historical society is located at:
632 N. Landers Lane Landers, CA 92285
http://www.mbhs.net/index.html
760-364-2000
Take It Easy,
Mojave (Jeff)