This Sunday September 16th 2018 at 1:00pm I will be speaking to the Morongo Basin Historical Society about writing this blog.

I will speak about many of the blogs that I have written over the years. My allotted time is relatively short, under 30 minutes but I will be there afterwards to speak with interested parties. It may be indoors or outdoors based on attendance and weather.

The historical society is located at:

632 N. Landers Lane Landers, CA 92285

http://www.mbhs.net/index.html

760-364-2000

Take It Easy,

Mojave (Jeff)