Monitoring requirements not met for Emigrant, Wildrose, and Stovepipe Wells water systems at Death Valley

May 11, 2021 – Our water system failed to monitor as required for drinking water standards during the past year and, therefore, was in violation of the regulations. Even though this failure was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what you should do, what happened, and what we did to correct this situation.

We are required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not our drinking water meets health standards. During March 2021, we did not test for Total Coliform bacteria and therefore, cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during that time.

What should I do?

There is nothing you need to do at this time.

The table below lists the contaminant(s) we did not properly test for during the last year, how many samples we are required to take and how often, how many samples we took, when samples should have been taken, and the date on which follow-up samples were (or will be) taken.

Contaminant Required Sampling Frequency Number of Samples Taken When All Samples Should Have Been Taken When Samples Were or Will Be Taken Total Coliform bacteria (distribution system) 1 sample per month none March 9, 2021 April 7, 2021 Total Coliform bacteria (source water) 1 sample per month none March 9, 2021 April 7, 2021

If you have health issues concerning the consumption of this water, you may wish to consult your doctor.

What happened? What is being done?

We have since taken the required samples, as described in the last column of the table above. The samples showed we are meeting drinking water standards.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this public notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

Secondary Notification Requirements

Upon receipt of notification from a person operating a public water system, the following notification must be given within 10 days [Health and Safety Code Section 116450(g)]:

SCHOOLS: Must notify school employees, students, and parents (if the students are minors).

RESIDENTIAL RENTAL PROPERTY OWNERS OR MANAGERS (including nursing homes and care facilities): Must notify tenants.

BUSINESS PROPERTY OWNERS, MANAGERS, OR OPERATORS: Must notify employees of businesses located on the property.

This notice is being sent to you by Emigrant Water System

State Water System ID#: 1410509

Date distributed: May 5, 2021

This notice is being sent to you by Stovepipe Wells Water System

State Water System ID#: 1410502

Date distributed: May 3rd, 2021

This notice is being sent to you by Wildrose Water System

State Water System ID#: 1410507

Date distributed: May 5, 2021

Source: NPS