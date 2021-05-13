Monument Canyon Trail Closure at Colorado National Monument

May 10, 2021 – Fruita, CO – National Park Service staff will be starting work on a three-year project to rehabilitate portions of Monument Canyon Trail. Starting May 3, 2021, Upper Monument Canyon Trail will be closed Monday through Friday. The closure will provide a safe environment for employees and protect hikers from potentially hazardous situations. To the degree possible, the trail will be open on weekends. The work is scheduled to end July 30, 2021.

The closure begins at the intersection of Monument Canyon Trail and Coke Ovens Trail. It continues downhill approximately one-half mile. Coke Ovens trail and the Lower Monument Canyon trail (from the trailhead off Highway 340) will be open. See associated webpage for details.

The portion of the trail affected is a series of switchbacks on a steep slope. Over the years, erosion has caused many of the structures that support the trail to fail, creating a hazard for hikers and an unsustainable trail.

The visitor center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. For additional information please visit www.nps.gov/colm or call 970-858-2800.

Source: NPS