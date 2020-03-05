MARCH is Arizona Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month! Pipe Spring National Monument in cooperation with the Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians is proud to offer a guided hike through Mu’uputs Canyon on Sunday, March 29. Join Ranger Benn on this moderate 2-mile round trip hike into scenic Mu’uputs Canyon on the Kaibab Band of Paiute Indian Reservation. Along the way, participants will learn about Paiute history, traditional lifeways, and their connections to the natural world. There will be a visit to two petroglyph sites.

The hike will be from 9:00 AM MST (10:00 AM MDT) to 12:00 PM MST (1:00 PM MDT). Visitors will meet at the visitor center no later than 8:45 PM MST (9:45 MDT). Hikers must wear closed-toed shoes (preferably thick-soled hiking boots). Participants should dress for the weather, bring water, snacks, and a hat if available. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, registration is required to participate. Space for the hike will be limited to 20 participants. To register come to our visitor center and sign up in person on the sign-up sheet or call the visitor center front desk at 928-643-7105. Note, if coming from Utah, Pipe Spring is one hour behind due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time.

For the guided hike, a tribal fee of $10/person will be charged for this special event, Interagency passes will not be accepted for the guided hike. Pipe Spring National Monument is approximately 13 miles from Fredonia in Arizona, 21 miles from Kanab, Utah, and 60 miles from St. George, Utah – just off Arizona Hwy. 389.

Source: NPS