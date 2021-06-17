National Park Managers Announce the Reopening of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument



Mimbres, NM, June 16, 2021 — Acting Park Superintendent Jerome Flood announces the reopening of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument effective Thursday, June 17 at 09:00 a.m. As the Johnson Fire is cooling down on the eastern portion of the fire, fire managers have determined that the risk to the public is minimal and visitors can safely visit the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument.

Visitors will be able to view the Cliff Dwellings from the trail in Cliff Dweller Canyon but will not be able to enter the caves. Great views are accessible from several viewpoints along the trail and park staff will be available to answer questions and give directions. Cliff Dweller Road and NM Highway 15 to the Gila Visitor Center Parking lot will be open. Fire management vehicles and personnel will be using these roads during fire operations. Visitors are reminded to travel cautiously when encountering fire traffic. The Cliff Dwellings Bookstore at the Contact Center is now reopened as well. The Middle Fork Trail #157 is now accessible. Visitors/users of the Middle Fork Trail are requested to park in the Gila Visitor Center parking lot rather than the trailhead parking lot, as the road to the trailhead will remain closed for visitor safety.

The Upper and Lower Scorpion Campgrounds, West Fork Trailhead, Woody’s Corral, and TJ’s Corral Trailhead will remain closed due to fire personnel occupying these areas. The Gila National Forest Temporary Area Closure, which applies to the Gila Wilderness, will remain in effect until rescinded. Know before you go and check out maps and fire information on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/.

For further information on these closures, alternate routes through the Gila Wilderness, or fire updates call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.). The number for the Gila Cliff Dwellings is 575-536-9461. If there is no answer, please leave a message or call back later as their phones are staffed intermittently.

Source: NPS