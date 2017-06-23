Due to very dry conditions and increasing fire danger in Southeast Utah, Superintendent Kate Cannon has announced fire restrictions for Arches and Canyonlands national parks, and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments.

As of Thursday, June 29, 2017 fires will be permitted only in designated fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Open fires are prohibited in backcountry campsites at all times. Petroleum fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in designated backcountry campsites, as well as in developed campgrounds and picnic areas.

Smoking is prohibited, except within enclosed vehicles, parking lots, or developed areas that are cleared of all flammable materials for at least three feet in diameter. Visitors are reminded to exercise caution and to properly extinguish all lighted smoking materials.

In the river corridors where there are no designated campsites, petroleum fueled stoves are the recommended method for cooking. At this time, charcoal fires will continue to be allowed in the river corridors if completely contained within a metal fire pan.

Fireworks are prohibited at all times in these national parks.

These fire restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Information on statewide fire restrictions can be found at www.utahfireinfo.gov.

Source: NPS