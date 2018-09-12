WASHINGTON — The National Park Service announced today $1,657,000 in Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act grants to return ancestral remains and cultural items to Indian tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.
“Through these grants the National Park Service works with tribes, museums, and partners to facilitate the return of sacred objects and ancestral remains to native peoples,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith.
The 16 repatriation grants will fund transportation and reburial of 243 ancestors and 2,268 cultural items. Funding will cover trips from Illinois to Washington, Alaska to Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma to New York, plus the cost of reburials in Colorado, Utah, and Wisconsin. In support of the repatriation process, the 19 consultation and documentation grants will provide funding for museum and tribal staff, travel, and where appropriate, collections digitization.
Enacted in 1990, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires museums and Federal agencies to inventory and identify Native American human remains and cultural items in their collections, and to consult with Indian tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations regarding repatriation. Section 10 of the Act authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to award grants to assist in implementing provisions of the Act. The National NAGPRA Program is administered by the National Park Service.
Indian tribes and museums in Oklahoma will receive more than $450,000 in funding.
- The Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma, Delaware Tribe of Indians, and Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma will each send representatives to museums in states outside of Oklahoma, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas, to view and consult on their NAGPRA-related collections.
- The Gilcrease Museum at the University of Tulsa and the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma will each host consultation visits with tribal partners, focusing on human remains and funerary objects in their collections that are of interest to tribes in Oklahoma.
- Ball State University will provide travel funds and coordination for two meetings in Oklahoma to consult with the tribes whose traditional homelands are in Indiana.
FY 2018 NAGPRA Consultation/Documentation Grant Recipients
|State
|Recipient
|Amount
|Alaska
|Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska
|$89,592
|California
|San Diego Museum of Man
|$89,793
|California
|Table Mountain Rancheria Band of Indians
|$41,925
|California
|Tolowa Dee-ni Nation
|$85,056
|California
|Wilton Rancheria
|$89,638
|Colorado
|Colorado Museum of Natural History
|$84,522
|Colorado
|Regents of the University of Colorado
|$74,659
|Iowa
|University of Iowa
|$87,568
|Indiana
|Ball State University
|$37,268
|Missouri
|University of Missouri System
|$32,000
|New Mexico
|San Juan County Museum Association
|$69,932
|Ohio
|Cincinnati Museum Center
|$90,000
|Ohio
|Ohio Historical Society
|$88,248
|Oklahoma
|Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma
|$67,466
|Oklahoma
|Delaware Tribe of Indians
|$89,287
|Oklahoma
|Gilcrease Museum Management Trust
|$80,939
|Oklahoma
|Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma
|$90,000
|Oklahoma
|University of Oklahoma
|$89,999
|Texas
|Texas A&M University
|$88,993
|Total
|$1,466,885
FY 2018 NAGPRA Repatriation Grant Recipients
|State
|Recipient
|Amount
|Alaska
|Sitka Tribe Of Alaska
|$14,833
|Arizona
|University Of Arizona
|$15,000
|California
|Pala Band Of Mission Indians
|$15,000
|Colorado
|State Historical Society Of Colorado
|$14,673
|Illinois
|Field Museum Of Natural History (receiving 2 awards)
|$12,691
|Louisiana
|Coushatta Tribe Of Louisiana
|$14,998
|Michigan
|Huron Potawatomi, Inc
|$15,000
|Michigan
|Saginaw Chippewa Tribe of Michigan
|$3,552
|Minnesota
|White Earth Band
|$7,290
|New Mexico
|Pueblo Of San Felipe
|$15,000
|Oklahoma
|Chickasaw Nation
|$14,999
|Oklahoma
|Delaware Nation
|$15,000
|Utah
|University Of Utah
|$13,654
|Washington
|Swinomish Indian Tribal Community
|$13,002
|Wisconsin
|Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
|$5,423
|Total
|$190,115
