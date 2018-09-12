WASHINGTON — The National Park Service announced today $1,657,000 in Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act grants to return ancestral remains and cultural items to Indian tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.

“Through these grants the National Park Service works with tribes, museums, and partners to facilitate the return of sacred objects and ancestral remains to native peoples,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith.

The 16 repatriation grants will fund transportation and reburial of 243 ancestors and 2,268 cultural items. Funding will cover trips from Illinois to Washington, Alaska to Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma to New York, plus the cost of reburials in Colorado, Utah, and Wisconsin. In support of the repatriation process, the 19 consultation and documentation grants will provide funding for museum and tribal staff, travel, and where appropriate, collections digitization.

Enacted in 1990, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires museums and Federal agencies to inventory and identify Native American human remains and cultural items in their collections, and to consult with Indian tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations regarding repatriation. Section 10 of the Act authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to award grants to assist in implementing provisions of the Act. The National NAGPRA Program is administered by the National Park Service.

Indian tribes and museums in Oklahoma will receive more than $450,000 in funding.

The Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma, Delaware Tribe of Indians, and Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma will each send representatives to museums in states outside of Oklahoma, including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas, to view and consult on their NAGPRA-related collections.

The Gilcrease Museum at the University of Tulsa and the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History at the University of Oklahoma will each host consultation visits with tribal partners, focusing on human remains and funerary objects in their collections that are of interest to tribes in Oklahoma.

Ball State University will provide travel funds and coordination for two meetings in Oklahoma to consult with the tribes whose traditional homelands are in Indiana.

FY 2018 NAGPRA Consultation/Documentation Grant Recipients

State Recipient Amount Alaska Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska $89,592 California San Diego Museum of Man $89,793 California Table Mountain Rancheria Band of Indians $41,925 California Tolowa Dee-ni Nation $85,056 California Wilton Rancheria $89,638 Colorado Colorado Museum of Natural History $84,522 Colorado Regents of the University of Colorado $74,659 Iowa University of Iowa $87,568 Indiana Ball State University $37,268 Missouri University of Missouri System $32,000 New Mexico San Juan County Museum Association $69,932 Ohio Cincinnati Museum Center $90,000 Ohio Ohio Historical Society $88,248 Oklahoma Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma $67,466 Oklahoma Delaware Tribe of Indians $89,287 Oklahoma Gilcrease Museum Management Trust $80,939 Oklahoma Pawnee Tribe of Oklahoma $90,000 Oklahoma University of Oklahoma $89,999 Texas Texas A&M University $88,993 Total $1,466,885

FY 2018 NAGPRA Repatriation Grant Recipients

State Recipient Amount Alaska Sitka Tribe Of Alaska $14,833 Arizona University Of Arizona $15,000 California Pala Band Of Mission Indians $15,000 Colorado State Historical Society Of Colorado $14,673 Illinois Field Museum Of Natural History (receiving 2 awards) $12,691 Louisiana Coushatta Tribe Of Louisiana $14,998 Michigan Huron Potawatomi, Inc $15,000 Michigan Saginaw Chippewa Tribe of Michigan $3,552 Minnesota White Earth Band $7,290 New Mexico Pueblo Of San Felipe $15,000 Oklahoma Chickasaw Nation $14,999 Oklahoma Delaware Nation $15,000 Utah University Of Utah $13,654 Washington Swinomish Indian Tribal Community $13,002 Wisconsin Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin $5,423 Total $190,115

Source: NPS