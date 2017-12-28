Capitol Reef National Park is joining national parks across the county in waiving entrance fees four days in 2018 as a way to encourage people to get outdoors and learn from the natural world. The National Park Service will offer the following fee-free days in 2018:

January 15 – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 21 – First Day of National Park Week

September 22 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

This fee-free opportunity applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping or other special uses. Visitors to Capitol Reef can enjoy hiking, nature study, scenic drives, pristine night skies for star gazing, and camping.

“Fee free days are a great opportunity to discover new national park sites,” said Acting Superintendent Jeremy Curtis. 118 of the 417 national park sites in the country charge entrance fees. The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national park sites that charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for U.S. senior citizens and those with disabilities, current members of the military, and current fourth grade students.

Source: NPS