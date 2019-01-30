Most national parks have now reopened after the enactment of the continuing resolution ending the government shutdown, including:

Joshua Tree



Advertisement

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Joshua Tree National Park have resumed regular operations. This includes resumption of the park shuttle service on Friday, February 1. Tours and interpretive programs will commence this week and camping reservations can be made on www.recreation.gov. Please visit www.nps.gov/jotr for updated information about the park.

The park would like to thank the gateway communities, park partners and the hundreds of volunteers who stepped up to support the park during the lapse in appropriations. Joshua Tree National Park’s employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to the park from around the world.

Bryce Canyon



Normal operations are resuming at Bryce Canyon National Park as staff returns to work following the partial government shutdown. Thanks to multiple generous donations and the commitment of partners, volunteers and staff, the Visitor Center and portions of the park remained open through the 35-day lapse in federal funds.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the employees, partners and volunteers who kept Bryce Canyon National Park safe and accessible during the partial government shutdown, and for the resilience of those who are now returning to work,” said Superintendent Linda Mazzu, “Our appreciation also extends to the Bryce Canyon Natural History Association, the State of Utah, Alsco, and innumerable individuals who made exceedingly generous donations in support of the park during this time. We could not have done it without you! We’re already looking forward to another spectacular year in the park.”

Fee collection, regular wintertime amenities, and interpretive ranger programs have begun again. Other normal winter closures, such as Wall Street, the Rim Trail between Bryce and Inspiration Points, and the roads to Fairyland Point and Paria Point remain in effect. The transition to opening the road south to Rainbow Point may take some time depending on upcoming winter weather, but the park hopes to make progress soon.

Additional information can be obtained at www.nps.gov/brca or by calling the park’s information line at (435) 834-5322.

Santa Monica Mountains

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA) have resumed regular operations. Some areas of the park remain closed, however, due to impacts from the Woolsey Fire. Paramount Ranch, Rancho Sierra Vista/Satwiwa, Cheeseboro/Palo Comado Canyons, and the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center are open. The popular Sandstone Peak Trail has also reopened, but the rest of the park is still closed and will remain closed until further notice. The park website (https://www.nps.gov/samo) will have the latest information on accessibility and visitor services. “Our employees and myself included, are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and continuing the work needed to restore our public lands and all of our trails after the devastating Woolsey Fire,” said David Szymanski, superintendent of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “Serving the American people and welcoming visitors, old and new, to LA’s national park, is what we do best.” Park partners have been supportive throughout the lapse in appropriations. Community Nature Connection and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), organized a concert fundraiser at King Gillette Ranch during the shutdown to benefit the park’s friends group, the Santa Monica Mountains Fund. The funds raised during the concert will go toward replacing wildlife tracking cameras, rebuilding Paramount Ranch’s Western Town and park restoration after the recent fire.

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot NM

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot National Monuments have resumed regular operations as of Saturday, January 26th, 2019. Please visit www.nps.gov/MOCA and www.nps.gov/TUZI for updated information about the parks. Our employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.



Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments have a combined entrance fee of $10 per adult, valid for 7 days. Our Park Specific Annual Pass is valid for up to 4 adults at both parks and costs $40 . Children 15 and younger are always free. We honor all Interagency passes including Access, Annual, Every Kid in a Park, Military, Senior, and Volunteer. Each pass admits up to four adults.



About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees who care for America’s 418 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument will resume regular operations on Monday, January 29, 2019. Please visit www.nps.gov/GLCA on Monday for updated information about the park.



Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.

Mesa Verde NP, White Sand NM and Lake Mead NRA have all reopened as well. If in doubt, please check the National Parks’ website at https://www.nps.gov/

Source: NPS