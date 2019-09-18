Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and general health.
- Entry to national parks is free.
- Volunteer work projects are organized. You can receive a free entry coupon that you can use at a later date if you volunteer.
- Share your favorite outdoor activity on social media channels with the hashtag #NPSVolunteer, #FindYourPark, and #NPLD!
More info: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/public-lands-day.htm
Source: NPS