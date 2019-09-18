Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and general health.

Entry to national parks is free.

Volunteer work projects are organized. You can receive a free entry coupon that you can use at a later date if you volunteer.

Share your favorite outdoor activity on social media channels with the hashtag #NPSVolunteer, #FindYourPark, and #NPLD!

More info: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/public-lands-day.htm

Source: NPS