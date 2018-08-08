The National Park Service has replaced the more than 15-year-old Katherine Landing Fishing Pier that was in disrepair with a new pier that is compliant with American Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines.

“These repairs were made possible because of our visitors,” said Lizette Richardson, superintendent, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “As we collect entrance fees, we invest those dollars into improving infrastructure and addressing the park’s maintenance backlog to create a more enjoyable visitor experience. These are your fee dollars at work.”

Advertisement

The pier is located near Bullhead City, Arizona, at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave to the south of the launch ramp. From the parking area, ramp grades to the pier have been improved to meet accessibility guidelines.

Along the pier, there are 13 lowered railing areas with foot cutouts for wheelchair accessibility and fishing pole holders. The new pier is 100 feet long, which will allow anglers to fish in deeper water, and the park is working with the Nevada Department of Wildlife to install a fish habitat under the pier to attract fish.

“This is just one of many of the improvements that have been made in the Katherine Landing area over the past two years,” said Richardson. “In 2016, the Katherine Landing Access Road received an $11 million renovation, and the area’s new concessioner, Katherine Landing Recreation Company, has made numerous upgrades to the marina, motel and retail space.”

To learn more about fishing at Lake Mohave, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/fishing.htm. To learn more about other services within the Katherine Landing area visit http://www.katherinelanding.com/.

Source: NPS