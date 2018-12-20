Park officials announced today new policies and procedures with regards to campgrounds in Joshua Tree National Park. Reservations are required at Black Rock, Indian Cove, and Jumbo Rocks campgrounds during the busy season, October to May. Same day and advance reservations (up to six months in advance) can be made online at w.recreation.gov. During June through September all sites in these campgrounds are first-come, first-served.

October to May, reservations at Cottonwood Campground are available from six months in advance and up one day before arrival during the busy season. Some sites at Cottonwood Campground may be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the busy season. June through September, all sites in Cottonwood Campground are first-come, first-served.

All sites at Hidden Valley, Belle, Ryan, and White Tank campgrounds are first-come, first-served throughout the year.

These changes are designed to improve camping opportunities for visitors as well as address capacity challenges created by record visitation at the park. Park Superintendent David Smith said, “In spite of the fact that we will see over three million visitors in Joshua Tree this year, we will continue to constantly make adjustments and allowances in order to insure a meaningful visit to those who come here.”

Source: NPS