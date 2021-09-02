Night Sky Program September 10th 2021 at Florissant Fossil Beds

Activities Planned at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in September 2021 (Hours of Operation 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

Night Sky Program: Friday, September 10th, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet on the front patio of the visitor center.

There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee of $10.00 per adult (15 and younger are free). Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, three short self-guided trails, a park video (online) and a bookstore (open on weekends only).

For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook or Twitter at /FlorissantNPS

Source: NPS