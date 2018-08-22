Due to low lake levels and the narrowness of the area, a portion of Lake Powell near Page, Arizona between the Glen Canyon Dam and Wahweap (commonly known as Anchovy Point) has been marked with no-wake buoys. Anyone navigating the area is advised to watch for underwater hazards on both sides.

Lake Powell is currently at 3599.34 feet, which is approximately 32 feet below the lake levels this time last year. With falling lake levels, new hazards are being revealed throughout the lake continuously. Boaters are encouraged to diligently watch for hazards. Park crews are working to identify hazards and mark them as the water levels change. The park wishes every visitor a safe and enjoyable visit to Lake Powell.

Source: NPS