Grand Canyon, AZ –The gate at the entrance to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open on Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 a.m. to mark the official opening of the North Rim for the 2019 season. Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will also commence their 2019 seasonal operations. Other businesses on the Kaibab Plateau, from Jacob Lake to the park boundary, are expected to be open by May 15.

All services provided by the National Park Service, including the Visitor Center, Backcountry Information Office, and campground, as well as the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore, will be available on May 15 at 8 a.m. Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations including lodging, groceries, camper services, food services, and gas station, will also open May 15. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m, lodge check-in will begin at 4 p.m., and seating for dinner will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Visitors to the North Rim will see construction this summer as a water distribution line replacement project gets under way. At various times, work will take place in the campground, employee housing areas, near the lodge and along access roads. Updates will be posted regularly on the park’s website and at various locations on the north rim.

The last day of the 2019 season for most commercial services and regularly scheduled ranger-led programs will be October 15, 2019. The National Park Service will continue its operations including the visitor center, Backcountry Information Office, and campground through October 31. November 1 through December 1 the North Rim will be open for day use only (no overnight parking) unless snow closes Highway 67 prior to that date.

Overnight lodging reservations for North Rim facilities may be made by contacting Forever Resorts at 877- 386-4383 or by visiting their website at www.grandcanyonforever.com. For reservations from outside of the United States, please call 480-337-1320. Reservations for the North Rim Campground (May 15-October 31) must be made by calling 877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. For information on Grand Canyon Trail Rides, please call 435-679-8665 or visit their website at www.canyonrides.com.

For North Rim trip-planning information, visit https://go.nps.gov/1ec1y9.