Grand Canyon, AZ– The gate at the entrance to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:30 am. Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim, a Forever Resorts property, and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will commence their 2018 operations. Kaibab Plateau businesses, from Jacob Lake to the park boundary, will also be open on May 15.

All services provided by the National Park Service, including the visitor center, Backcountry Information Office, and campground, as well as the Grand Canyon Association bookstore, will be available on May 15 at 8 am. Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, groceries, camper services, food services, and gas station, will also open May 15. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 am, lodge check-in will begin at 4 pm, and seating for dinner will begin at 4:45 pm.

Advertisement

Starting June 1, Grand Canyon National Park entrance fees will increase to $35 per vehicle and $25 per motorcycle. Entrance passes are valid for seven days at all Grand Canyon National Park entrances.

The last day of the 2018 North Rim season for most concessioner services and regularly scheduled ranger-led programs will be October 15. The National Park Service will continue its operations including the visitor center, bookstore, and Backcountry Information Office through October 31. November 1 through December 1 the North Rim will be open for day use only (no overnight parking) unless snow closes Arizona Highway 67 prior to that date.

Advance overnight lodging reservations for North Rim facilities may be made by contacting Forever Resorts at 877-386-4383 or by visiting www.grandcanyonforever.com. For reservations from outside the United States, please call 480-337-1320. Advance reservations for the North Rim Campground (May 15-October 31) must be made by calling 877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. For information about Grand Canyon Trail Rides, please call 435-679-8665 or visit their website at www.canyonrides.com.

Source: NPS