North Rim Transitions to Day Use Operations Beginning October 19, 2020

Grand Canyon, AZ- Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will begin day-use operations on October 19, 2020. At this time, the Grand Canyon Lodge will close and no overnight accommodations, including camping, will be available to visitors at the North Rim.

The entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed on November 30, 2020, or after the first major snowstorm if prior to that date.

Visitors exploring the North Rim after October 19 should plan to be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day. Limited services will be available.

The following services will remain operational:

The General Store will offer limited groceries while supplies last and retail items Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The self-serve gas station, including diesel, will be available for as long as State Route 67 is open. It will only accept credit and debit cards.

After October 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center.

The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on November 1, 2020. The North Rim Visitor Center remains closed.

All visitors traveling to the North Rim between now and November 30 should be prepared for winter driving conditions on State Route 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice, and rain are common during this time of the year. Please call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions: 1-888-411-ROAD (7623).

Nearby, year-round lodging, food services, and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, AZ and Kanab, UT.

The South Rim and Inner Canyon facilities remain open year-round.

Please call 928-638-7888 or visit www.nps.gov/grca for additional information.

Source: NPS