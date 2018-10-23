National Park Service (NPS) Rangers of Grand Canyon National Park and Special Agents with the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are investigating a double-fatality that occurred at Grand Canyon National Park on, or around, September 18, 2018.

Jessica Bartz, age 22, and Garret Bonkowski, age 25, are believed to have entered the park on September 18. Bartz and Bonkowski, both from Peoria, Arizona, were found below Trailview 2 Overlook along West Rim Drive on the South Rim earlier this month. Their vehicle was located in a nearby parking area.

Investigators are seeking information that will help determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. If you may have seen Bartz and Bonkowski in the park on or around September 18, or if you have information that could help investigators, please call or text 888-653-0009. Tips may also be submitted online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email to e-mail us

Tips may be made anonymously.

Source: NPS