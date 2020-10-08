NPS seeks tips in an altercation at Nelson’s Landing on Lake Mohave

US Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area are seeking tips from the public to aid an investigation for an incident that occurred in July 2020 within park boundaries.

On the afternoon of July 29, a physical altercation took place between two or more people at Nelson’s Landing on Lake Mohave. The area, locally known as Eldorado Beach, is at the end of Eagle Wash road.

A witness to the altercation was able to capture video on their smartphone, and rangers are seeking to identify the persons involved as well as other witnesses. If you were present at this incident, if you recognize the people in the images, or if you have information that could aid this investigation, please contact us:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE www.nps.gov/ISB > click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL e-mail us

Please remember to dial 9-1-1 for any emergency.

Source: NPS