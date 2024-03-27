NPS selects new superintendent of Saguaro National Park

The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Scott Stonum as superintendent of Saguaro National Park. Stonum will begin his new assignment on April 7.
Scott is a great leader of people and is known for being calm under pressure,” said Deputy Regional Director Lance Hatten. “Some of the most pressing challenges facing Saguaro are the potential for wildland fire and the need to strategically address climate change challenges. Scott brings sound knowledge and experience around these issues and will be a great fit to lead the team at the park.”
Saguaro is the ancestral homeland of the Tohono O’odham. Stonum will oversee a staff of 60 permanent and 20 seasonal NPS employees who are the current stewards of the park. The team works to protect and preserve the diverse natural and cultural resources of the Sonoran Desert and Sky Islands ecosystems including the namesake saguaro cactus, more than 71,000 acres of federally designated Wilderness, and thousands of years of human history.
Stonum has worked at seven national parks over 35 years. He began his NPS career as a volunteer at Crater Lake National Park before working at Joshua Tree National Park, North Cascades National Park, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, New River Gorge National Park, and previously at Saguaro National Park. In his most recent position, he served as superintendent at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
“Saguaro is a special place and I am thrilled to return to the park and community,” said Stonum. “This will be an exciting and rewarding opportunity, and I look forward to working with Saguaro’s amazing park team, and its partners and affiliated Tribes.”
Stonum will be moving back to the area joining his wife, Lori. He succeeds Leah McGinnis who recently retired.