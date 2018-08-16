Grand Canyon, AZ – Growth of the Obi Fire was minimal this morning, but as the sun dried out fine fuels, the fire reanimated and became semi-active. The majority of the fire growth was in the southern section of the Wahalla Plateau. The fire is now estimated at 10,067 acres.

Fire crews continued backburning operations in the afternoon along Cape Royal Road and are close to wrapping up these operations as they approach Cape Royal. Fire behavior is active with isolated tree torching and surface fire of one to four-foot flames where the fire is consuming dead logs. The fire continues to grow through pine needles and downed logs.

Temporary road and trail closures remain in effect for Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim. Swamp Ridge Road, the North Bass Trail, Powell Plateau Trail, Fire Point, Nankoweap Trail, and the Point Imperial Trail are closed.

Additionally, Cape Royal Road from the junction with the Point Imperial Road remains closed for visitor and firefighter safety. Included in this closure are Cape Final Trail, Cliff Spring Trail, the northern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Point Imperial to Cape Royal Road, and the southern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Cape Royal Road to the old Bright Angel Trail.

All temporary closures are in effect until further notice. Fire managers are continuously assessing conditions in the area and will work directly with and will immediately advise park managers as conditions change and it becomes safe to reopen roads and trails.

The road to Point Imperial and all other North Rim trails and facilities are open at this time. Prior to visiting these areas visitors should check-in at the Backcountry Information Center or the North Rim Visitor Center.

Smoke from the Obi Fire is visible from both the North and South Rims of the park. There is also visible smoke being produced by fires on the Kaibab National Forest. Large scale wildfires across the west may also have impacts on the canyon over the next few days.

Visitors may see increased smoke or haze filling the canyon. Individuals sensitive to smoke can learn how to help protect their health by visiting the Coconino County Public Health Services District website.

Resources assigned to the fire include one Type 2IA handcrew, three engines, one helicopter, one helitack crew, and a fire ecologist.

Please visit the Fire Management, Information and Activity page for other information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park or call 928-638-7819 for recorded fire information. For additional daily updates and photos, visit the Obi Fire Inciweb incident page.

Source: NPS