Come and enjoy an evening with a popular Old Schoolhouse speaker, Diana Lindsay, and her talk on how to explore Anza Borrego State Park, which is the largest in the California State Park’s system. For those interested in exploring San Diego County’s desert, there has been one widely accepted guide book for the past 40 years. The Anza-Borrego Desert Region Guide, published in 1978 and now in its sixth edition, has been updated for the first time in more than a decade. Written by Lowell and Diana Lindsay, the latest edition provides hikers and motorists with new detailed charts, maps and descriptions of hundreds of hikes and routes through the 650,000 acres of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and adjacent areas.

In the past decade, the park has expanded quite a bit. “There are new trails, new routes because the park is much larger,” Diana Lindsay said. The book provides hundreds of pages of detailed suggestions on places to go and things to see. “How long are the hikes? How difficult they are? What kind of vehicle you’ll need to access the area … we’ve got charts in there now for over 200 hikes that tell you exactly what the hike is, where it is, what you need,” she said. “We’ve got it all broken down and it’s a lot easier to use.”

Sponsored by the Desert Institute at Joshua Tree National Park and the Twentynine Palms Historical Society, this lecture is held at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, on Friday, February 9 at 7 pm. This lecture is open to the public and costs $5 per person at the door. Optional dinner with speaker is at 5 pm at the 29 Palms Inn. Dinner reservations are limited and attendees are responsible for their own meal. If interested in dinner please RSVP to Patty at 760-367-5535 before Wednesday, February 7.

Read more about Anza Borrego Desert State Park here.