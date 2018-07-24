BOULDER CITY, Nevada – An adult male died at Lake Mohave July 23.

At 2:33 p.m., the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report of a possible drowning at Cabinsite Cove. The reporting party said the victim had not surfaced after diving into the water.

National Park Service rangers and Bullhead City Fire Department Dive Team responded. The swimmer was located and recovered at 4:55 p.m.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine cause of death. The incident is under investigation.

Source: NPS