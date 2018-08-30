Tumacácori National Historical Park will host a special program featuring the rich culture and history of the Tohono O’odham on Saturday, September 8. Beginning at 2:00 p.m., the San Xavier Cooperative Farm will provide a farmers market stand on the mission grounds, featuring traditional crops. Inside the historic Tumacácori Mission church from 3:00 to 4:30 will be a program of speakers, short films, and opportunities to ask questions regarding O’odham history, and life on the modern Tohono O’odham Nation.

Joseph Joaquin, Tribal Elder, Military Veteran, and retired Tribal Historical Preservation Officer, will speak about O’odham cultural tradition. Tony Burrell, former member of the Tohono O’odham Legislative council, current member of the San Xavier District Council, and co-founder of the Sobaipuri O’odham Heritage Research Project, will speak on the history and heritage of the Sobaipuri, a subgroup of the O’odham. Adam Andrews, Administrative Manager of the San Xavier Cooperative Farm, will discuss the mission and operations of the Nation’s nonprofit farm. Two short videos will be screened, produced by filmmaker Chris Antone from the community of Sells and featuring Joe Joaquin and Adam Andrews.

For more information, call the Tumacácori visitor center, 520-377-5060.

Source: NPS