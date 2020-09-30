Organ Pipe Cactus N.M. Announces Additional Services Available in October

Ajo, AZ – The National Park Service is announcing that 11 national park units in Southern Arizona will resume additional visitor services in October, including Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

Visitor centers in each location will resume information and orientation services in outdoor spaces and provide limited service inside the buildings, with mitigations in place for visitor and staff safety. Western National Parks Association will also provide retail opportunities inside visitor centers with limited occupancy, according to public health recommendations.

The Kris Eggle Visitor Center, at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, reopens with modified schedule and access on October 1, 2020 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Thursday-Monday and closed on Tuesday/Wednesday until further notice. Occupancy will be limited to 10 people, including staff. Information and literature is available outside visitor center entrance to serve visitors on days the visitor center is closed.

Most sites have roads and trails available even when visitor centers are not open.

“Several of the national park units will resume limited daily services,” according to Andy Fisher, spokesperson for Saguaro National Park. “Other parks, due to limited staffing because of COVID, will have reduced visitor center schedules or only be open 5 days per week. Please plan ahead and check the park’s website to know what to expect.”

The National Park Service maintains a robust website where visitors can “Know Before You Go” in order to determine hours of visitor center operation, and available services. Several parks are providing opportunities to pre-pay entrance fees and order annual passes online in advance of a visit.

Campgrounds in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument are tentatively scheduled to reopen on October 18th and Chiricahua National Monuments will tentatively reopen in October, see those park unit websites for additional details.

If you plan to visit a park site, please maintain six-foot physical distance from staff and other visitors not traveling with you. When inside buildings or when physical distancing is not possible, the CDC recommends using a face covering to protect those around you as well as frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.

“Please also pack a little bit of patience to bring with you on your visit,” added Fisher. “This is new for us too and we are all working hard to provide as much service as possible to our visitors while keeping everyone healthy, so that we are able to continue serving.”

Source: NPS