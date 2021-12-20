Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Twin Peaks Campground opens for advanced reservations January 1, 2022

Bates Mountains. NPS Photo

Visitors will now be able to guarantee their sites before they arrive on Recreation.gov

Ajo Arizona – Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Twin Peaks Campground will be available year-round, beginning January 1, 2022 for reservations on www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. This change will make it possible for visitors to Plan Like a Ranger and select and reserve their ideal campsite prior to arriving at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

Located 85 miles south of Interstate 8 on the international border between Arizona and Mexico, Organ Pipe Cactus is a long way from anywhere. Traveling to the park with a confirmed reservation gives visitors peace of mind that their camp site is secured and ready for them regardless of what time of day or night they arrive. The system also allows for spontaneous travel; visitors can make reservations on the same day they plan to arrive, as long as sites are available. It is important to note, anyone arriving at the campground without a reservation will still need to log into www.recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777 to secure a site. Cellular and wifi service is limited at the park so visitors are strongly encouraged to make a reservation before arriving at Organ Pipe Cactus.

Booking reservations on recreation.gov is simple and easy. After logging into the site, click on Camping and Lodging, then search Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Twin Peaks Campground. A map appears showing all the available campsites, clicking on a site reveals an image of the site, what the site can accommodate and its availability. Visitors enter the dates they wish to reserve and confirm the site with credit or debit card payment. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-877-444-6777.

Scott Stonum, Superintendent of Organ Pipe Cactus, said, “These changes will not only make planning a trip to Organ Pipe Cactus simple and easy for our visitors, they ensure that more of our recreation fee dollars remain in the park to support projects and programs that enhance the visitor experience.” By moving to an online reservation system, the park will eliminate the use of campground envelopes and collection canisters, reducing cash handling and cumbersome deposits for a park located 150 miles from the nearest bank.Twin Peaks Campground is a developed 208-space campground near the visitor center with RV sites up to 40 feet and a designated tent only section. There are 34 tent only sites and 174 RV sites, six restrooms, three with solar showers, and a dump station with potable water. There are several potable water faucets on each row.

Source: NPS