Over three months in 2020, Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer hikers the opportunity to walk the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between Tumacácori and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, catching a free ride back to their starting point. Hikers can begin at either end of the trail. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon on the second Sundays of January, February, and March the park will provide a continuously running shuttle between the trailheads.

Spending time outdoors confers many well-documented health benefits including mental, physical, and social well-being. Participants hiking park-to-park will tally up nearly 13,000 steps and earn their “I Hike for Health” pin.

Trail conditions may vary throughout the season. If sections between Tumacácori and Tubac are impassable, the shuttle may run between Tumacácori and the trailhead on Palo Parado. The four mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks.

For more information on the hike or other park events and activities, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma.

Durante tres meses en el año 2020, el Parque Nacional Histórico de Tumacácori ofrecerá a personas la oportunidad de caminar cuatro millas del Sendero Histórico Nacional Juan Bautista de Anza desde Tumacácori al Parque Estatal Histórico Presidio de Tubac, y aprovechar de transporte gratis de regreso al punto donde inicio. Los excursionistas pueden iniciar su caminata por el sendero en el parque de Tumacácori o en Tubac. Cada segundo domingo en enero, febrero, y marzo de 8:00 a.m. hasta mediodía, el parque proporcionará un servicio gratis de transporte continuo de un parque al otro.

Pasar tiempo al aire libre le confiere muchos beneficios de salud, incluido el bienestar mental, físico y social. Los participantes que caminan de un parque al otro acumularán casi 13,000 pasos y podrán obtener un brochecito de “Camino por la Salud” (I Hike for Health).

La condición del sendero varía durante esta temporada. Si no se puede pasar a través de una sección del sendero entre medio de Tumacácori y Tubac, el transporte podría cambiar y en cambio transportar de Tumacácori a Palo Parado, hacia el sur de Tumacácori. A una distancia de cuatro millas, el Sendero Juan Bautista de Anza es casi continuamente plano (no hay mucho cambio en elevación) y sombreado. Use buenos zapatos para caminar, vístase para el clima, y lleve agua y bocadillos.

Para más información sobre la caminata u otros eventos y actividades, llame al Parque Histórico Nacional de Tumacácori al 520-377-5060, o visite el sitio web del parque, en NPS.gov/Tuma.

Source: NPS