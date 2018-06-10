SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. June 10, 2018 –Mid-day on Sunday, park rangers received a report of a visitor being swept down the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River inside Sequoia National Park. Immediately, both park and Tulare County swift-water rescue resources were called to the scene.

The man, 36, from Los Angeles, went into the Kaweah River downslope of the Sequoia National Park Entrance Sign parking lot. Upon finding the man, park rangers determined he was deceased. His remains were transferred to the Tulare County Coroner’s office.

“With rising area temperatures, rivers look very inviting. Please stay away as they are swift, cold, and dangerous,” said Elizabeth Dietzen, U.S. Park Ranger

The rivers that travel through the foothills in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are feed by snow melt and are much faster than expected. Entering into one of these rivers is not only dangerous for the public but also for the rescuers. This season already there have been other river rescues, this however is the first fatality.

Tulare County Fire Department and Tulare County Sherriff’s Department provided assistance on this incident.

