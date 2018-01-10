The Desert Sun reported that Tuesday, January 9th’s storm flooded some communities in the area. “The first storm of the year to hit the Coachella Valley flooded streets in Indio and Coachella on Tuesday….Palm Springs had 1.33 inches of rain as of 7 a.m., ‘which is pretty good,’ but still below the average 2.25 inches the city receives between October 1 (the beginning of the rain year) and Jan. 9” said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The same storm wreaked havoc in the Santa Barbara area, causing mudslides and fatalities.

Read the whole story here: http://www.desertsun.com/story/weather/2018/01/09/western-coachella-valley-drenched-overnight-rainfall-cathedral-canyon-closed-wash/1016414001/