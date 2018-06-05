- Charlene Triplett, age 51, from Las Vegas, Nevada, was attacked by a cow elk behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on Sunday, June 3.
- The elk was protecting a calf bedded down roughly 20 feet away and hidden by other cars. It’s not known if Ms. Triplett saw the calf or the elk prior to the encounter.
- The elk reportedly reared up and kicked Ms. Triplett multiple times with its front legs, hitting her head, torso, and back.
- Due to the severity of her injuries, Ms. Triplett was flown to the trauma center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
- At the time of the incident Ms. Triplett was off-duty. She is an employee at the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.
- Rangers remained in the area to warn others about the elk and calf. No citation was issued.
- Use caution around elk, especially during calving season: always remain at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from these animals.
Source: NPS