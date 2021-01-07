Petrified Forest National Park Fee Free Days 2021 Starts with Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dec. 31, 2020 – Petrified Forest, AZ- If you are looking for a fun and unique place to recreate nearby, visit the Petrified Forest National Park! Petrified Forest is a beautiful and safe place to get out and explore after feeling cooped up. Exercise has proven to be an excellent stress reliever and the park has a wide variety of wonderful trails and backcountry hiking opportunities for the entire family, dogs included! The park also celebrates being dog friendly by offering an official bark ranger program for canine visitors.

The park is open 8am to 5pm MST daily (except Christmas day). The north park entrance is accessed via exit 311 off Interstate 40, one hour west of Gallup NM and thirty minutes east of Holbrook AZ. The south entrance is thirty minutes east of Holbrook via Highway 180.

For those who like to visit the park often, consider purchasing the Petrified Forest Annual Pass. The pass is $45.00 for an entire year of unlimited visits. A seven-day entrance pass is $25 per vehicle.

The National Park Service offers a variety of free and one-time pay passes. For more information on them, visit www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm

The following are 2021 fee free days for all National Parks:

January 18: Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

April 17: First day of National Park Week

August 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 25: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

Weekend guided hikes begin January 8, 2021. Visit the park web site www.nps.gov/pefo or our Facebook page to learn more.

We hope to see you out on the trails!