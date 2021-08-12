Petroglyph NM: Temporary Closure, South Rim Trail Area, August 9 through September 17, 2021

Purpose

From Monday, August 9 through Friday, September 17, 2021, visitors to Petroglyph National Monument will experience daily area closures Monday through Friday in the South Rim Trail Area. This closure is due to the park maintenance staff conducting maintenance and repair using heavy machinery and equipment. The area will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Background

The area around the South Rim Trail is undergoing scheduled maintenance and repairs. The nature of these repairs requires the use of heavy machinery and equipment. These repairs are part of the ongoing maintenance of the Petroglyph National Monument to provide improved access by visitors as well as improved emergency response by Park Rangers and emergency services personnel.

Authority

Title 36 Code of Federal Regulation section 1.5 authorizes the Superintendent to close an area of the park for public health and safety measures. The park maintenance staff will use heavy machinery and equipment during the repairs. This creates a hazard to visitors hiking in the area due to the limited sight lines and the loudness of the machinery impairing the operator’s ability to see and hear pedestrians nearby. It is therefore deemed necessary to close the area during the identified work period.

Source: NPS