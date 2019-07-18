Everyone is invited to the second annual Pioneer Day Picnic on Wednesday, July 24 (11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) at Lonely Dell Ranch Historic Site in Lees Ferry. Bring a lunch to enjoy under the shade trees at this former pioneer homestead. Lees Ferry is located in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area 42 miles (61 km) from Page, Arizona via Highway 89 south and Highway 89A west. Enter the park by turning north from Highway 89A at Marble Canyon, Arizona. The event is being held with support from Glen Canyon Conservancy and Pipe Springs National Monument.

Lees Ferry is the only place where visitors can drive to the Colorado River in over 700 miles of canyon country. Lees Ferry is named for the Lee Family, Mormon pioneers that began a ferryboat operation in 1872 carrying travelers across the Colorado River. Lonely Dell Ranch is located one mile down a gravel road with extremely limited parking. Park in the 14-Day Parking Lot and use the special event shuttle to reach the picnic grounds. Picnic festivities include craft and cooking demonstrations, lawn games, music, ranch tours, and fruit picking in the orchard.

Pioneer Day is a Utah state holiday commemorating the settlement of the Salt Lake Valley by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Everyone is invited to attend the picnic, learn about life on the frontier, and share in Lonely Dell Ranch’s long history as a meeting ground for travelers.