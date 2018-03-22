SPRINGDALE, UT – The National Park Service, in conjunction with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, is seeking information about the recent poaching of a pregnant cow elk within Zion National Park. It is estimated that the animal was killed sometime on or about Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Advertisement

The gut pile and partial hide of the elk were found in Lee Valley off the Kolob Terrace Road in Zion National Park. Evidence was collected at the scene, but help from the public will play a crucial role in finding those responsible.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch tip line at (888) 653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov. You can also submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/isb and click on “Submit a Tip.”

Due to the importance of this incident, interested parties have generously increased the offering for information to the arrest and conviction of the violator(s), to $2,000.

Source: NPS