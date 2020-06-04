On June 3, 2020, a National Park Service search crew located the body of the presumed drowning victim in the Warm Creek area in Lake Powell, in Kane County, Utah. The victim has been identified as Dustin Olague, a 30-year old male from Flagstaff, Arizona.

He was reported missing at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Witnesses reported he jumped from a private vessel to go for a swim and was not wearing a life jacket. Conditions were semi-windy and he was last seen approximately 100 meters from the vessel when he disappeared underwater and did not resurface. National Park Service Rangers and Classic Air Medical conducted a hasty search until dusk. No recovery was made on May 31 and the missing party was presumed deceased.

The National Park Service conducted a grid search with side-scan sonar equipment and a submerged Remote Operated Vessel (ROV) dive boat. The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team assisted in the recovery. Lake Powell is estimated to be between 80 to 120 feet deep in that area.

Condolences are expressed to the victim’s family and friends. The victim is being transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy. The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

All boaters are reminded to be aware of changing weather conditions and to always wear life jackets when boating and recreating on or around water.

Source: NPS