TUMACÁCORI, AZ – Tumacácori National Historical Park is conducting civic engagement on proposed fee increases for 2018. The park’s current fee schedule has been in place since July 2015, but is below the agency’s standard pricing model. Tumacácori is seeking public comment on the following recreation fee changes:

· Per person entrance fee (good for 7 days) from $5.00 to $7.00

· Tumacacori’s park-specific annual pass from $20.00 to $30.00

Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the Federal Interagency Annual, Senior, Access, Military, or Volunteer Passes. These passes may be obtained at the park.

“At Tumacácori we are committed to keeping the park affordable. We also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience,” said Superintendent Bob Love. “100% of individual entrance fees collected at Tumacácori stay in the park and are used to improve or enhance facilities, infrastructure and visitor services. Recent projects funded by fee money at Tumacácori include construction of accessible walkways throughout the mission grounds, improvements to the Anza Trail, and preservation and stabilization of historic structures.”

Tumacácori is a strong economic engine for Santa Cruz County and the surrounding area. In 2016, more than 43,000 park visitors contributed $3.09 million to the local economy and supported 39 jobs related to tourism.

Comments are being accepted through the park service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website athttp://parkplanning.nps.gov/tuma, from October 4 through November 2, 2017. Written comments may also be mailed to the Park Superintendent at Tumacácori National Historical Park, Post Office Box 8067, Tumacácori, AZ 85640. Comments must be received by November 2, 2017.

Following the 30-day public comment period, feedback received will help determine how, or if, a fee increase would be implemented.

