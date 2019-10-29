BRYCE, UT—Bryce Canyon National Park is considering the issuance of separate right-of-way permits to Verizon Wireless, South Central Utah Telephone Association, and Garkane Energy Cooperative for the installation of a cellular telecommunications tower, fiber optic utility, and electric utility rights-of-way, respectively. The NPS is required to consider this wireless telecommunication application in accordance with the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

An Environment Assessment (EA) was prepared to evaluate the impacts and explore mitigation measures applicable to building a single cell tower in the Bryce Amphitheater area of the park. The following were evaluated: two tower designs (mono pine and self-support lattice), three heights (40, 60 and 80 feet), and two locations (Science Hill and Manzanita Dorm). The recommended alternative is the 60 foot lattice design at Science Hill, near Inspiration Point. This EA is available for a 30 day public review period from October 25, 2019 through November 25, 2019.

You can submit your comments online and obtain more information on this proposed action at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/BRCACellTowerEA. Also, comments may be mailed to: Superintendent Bryce Canyon National Park, P.O. Box 640201 Bryce, Utah 84764.

Before including your address, telephone number, electronic mail address, or other personally identifying information in your comments, you should be aware that your entire comment (including your personally identifying information) may be made publicly available at any time.

While you may ask us to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. For more information please contact the park superintendent at 435-834-4700.

Source: NPS