A woman and dog are recovering from an attack by a rabid white-nosed coatimundi at a private inholding within Coronado National Memorial on Saturday morning. The coati attacked the dog first, and then bit the woman as she tried to pull her dog away from it. The woman’s husband shot and killed the coati.

A National Park Service Ranger and an Arizona Game and Fish Department Officer worked collaboratively to transport the animal remains to an Arizona Department of Health Services laboratory. Laboratory testing has confirmed the coati had been rabid. Both the woman and dog have received medical treatment for their injuries, including shots for rabies exposure.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system, causing swelling of the brain. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. Every year, approximately 30 people are exposed to rabid animals in Arizona. Prompt administration of rabies post exposure prophylaxis (immune globulin and anti-rabies vaccine) should be initiated to prevent rabies from developing after a person has had contact with or has been bitten by a potentially rabid animal.

Although white-nosed coatimundi are relatively common throughout the mountains of Southern Arizona, very few become infected by the rabies virus. In Arizona, the principal rabies hosts are bats, skunks, and foxes. These animals carry their own distinct rabies virus variants or “strains.” When rabies activity within these animal groups increases, rabies can “spill over” into other mammal species, such as white-nosed coatimundis, bobcats, coyotes, javelina, cats, and dogs. Rabid animals may appear disoriented or lethargic, salivate heavily or appear thirsty. Superintendent Allen Etheridge reminds Coronado National Memorial visitors to be cautious around all wild animals and to NEVER feed, touch or approach wildlife.

Source: NPS