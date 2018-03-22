BOULDER CITY, Nevada – During spring break, there will be “No Breaks” at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Rangers will be conducting an enforcement campaign targeting possession of glass and Styrofoam containers within the park. Both have been prohibited since 2002 to reduce litter and prevent injuries to park visitors and wildlife.

“Since the ban, we have not seen a substantial reduction in the use of glass and Styrofoam by park visitors. This continues to present a significant safety and environmental hazard,” said Adam Kelsey, chief ranger.

As part of a “No Breaks” campaign, law enforcement rangers will take a proactive and firm approach with visitors. Similar to “Click it or Ticket,” during this enforcement campaign, rangers will issue citations to all violators, and banned items will be seized for disposal.

The park will conduct focused zero tolerance patrols March 24-25 and May 18-20. Violators may be fined up to $5,000.

Rangers will also educate visitors about how to enjoy the park responsibly by following “leave no trace” principles and using beach-friendly items, such as plastic containers and coolers and reusable or biodegradable products.

To help keep America and Lake Mead beautiful, volunteers are invited to clean up litter in the park April 7 as part of the Great American Cleanup. For information and to register, email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

Source: NPS