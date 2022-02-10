Rangers Respond to Single Vehicle Accident along Highway 64 in Grand Canyon National Park

The South Entrance Station along Highway 64. NPS Photo

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call of a single vehicle accident near the South Entrance Station along Highway 64 in Grand Canyon National Park.

26-year-old Haley McCormick of Tusayan, Arizona suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tree. Rangers and medical personnel attempted resuscitation efforts and were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement rangers closed Highway 64 north of the South Entrance Station in order to safely clear the scene and investigate the incident. The road remained closed until approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 3.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in coordination with the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS