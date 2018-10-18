BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are seeking information from the public regarding a personal watercraft that was found unoccupied on Lake Mead Oct. 14.

At 2:45 p.m. Oct. 14, the Nevada Department of Wildlife encountered an unoccupied swamped jet ski west of Boulder Harbor. The vessel, which had visible damage to the underside, was towed to shore.

National Park Service rangers and Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens have been searching the area for a possible operator.

The vessel is a 1994 purple, white and teal blue Polaris SLT 780. It has butterfly stickers on the right front and a Tinkerbell sticker on top. On the right rear, a sticker reads: “All you need is Faith Trust and Pixie Dust. Another sticker on the nose reads: “I’m No Princess.”

Anyone with information on this vessel is asked to call the Lake Mead Dispatch Center at 702-293-8998.

Authorities are not able to identify the owner using the registration on the vessel. The incident is under investigation.

Source: NPS