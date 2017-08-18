Mesa Verde National Park is home to a wide range of birds of prey and the park has a long history of researching and managing them. Learn about these magnificent birds that call Mesa Verde home on Friday, September 1, 2017, at 7:00 pm at the Mesa Verde Visitor and Research Center. Join Paul Morey as he discusses the “Raptors of Mesa Verde,” a presentation of the 2017 Four Corner Lecture Series. This program is free and open to the public. https://www.nps.gov/meve/learn/news/17-17_raptors.htm

