June 22, 2017 – Excessive Heat Warning in Arizona • Active for next 4 days · National Weather Service

This alert has been updated.

Posted 3 hours ago

…Excessive Heat Warning extended through Monday…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ MONDAY…

* TEMPERATURE…The prolonged period of excessive heat is now expected to persist into Monday with highs 111-115 for the Las Vegas Valley and other lower desert areas, 123-125 for Death Valley and 113-120 along the Colorado River Valley. Overnight lows in the upper 80s to mid 90s will not provide much relief.

* IMPACTS…A prolonged period of intense heat will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely; especially for the elderly, children, homeless, those unaccustomed to the heat, and those that do not take proper precautions.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay

out of the sun…and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency…call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

NBC News reported June 19th, “The southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix — a temperature not seen in the desert city in more than 20 years. The broiling temperatures will also be felt in Las Vegas and Southern California, creating a public health hazard. Rising temps are being closely watched by everyone from airline pilots and emergency room doctors to power grid managers and mountain cities unaccustomed to heat waves.”

Read the whole article here: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/possible-record-setting-heat-southwest-creates-public-health-hazard-n774066

DesertUSA reminds everyone that heat can kill. Stay hydrated and don’t hike in the heat.

Read Survival Tips in the Desert