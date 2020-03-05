Record Numbers Visited Death Valley in 2019

DEATH VALLEY, CA – A record 1,740,945 people visited Death Valley National Park last year. The desert park’s visitation has more than doubled in the past ten years.

“It’s great that more people are experiencing this spectacular place,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “However, it is challenging to educate so many new visitors about how to leave no trace on the land.”

Less than 10,000 people visited Death Valley in 1933, the year it was first protected as a national monument. Visitation passed one million in the late 1990s before dropping to a low of 704,000 in 2007. Visitation has been trending upwards since 2009.

The park hit another milepost last year: a total of over 50 million people have visited Death Valley National Park.

Source: NPS